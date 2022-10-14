Penman’s Dam, Paris, Ontario, Canada

Each season brings a different look to the Grand River, which winds its way through southwest Ontario. The area was popular for settlers to the area and is dotted with mills, farmlands and now sprawling cities.

Penman's Dam, seen here, was constructed in 1918 to provide water power to the nearby Penman's Clothing Mill in Paris, ON.

This year, the weather helped the trees pop with vibrant colours which seemed even more widespread when caught in the river reflection above the dam this autumn morning. The trestle bridge is still in use despite its precarious look and if you time it right you can catch a train slowly chugging across, its whistle and vibrations causing the nearby nesting birds to take flight against the sky.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now