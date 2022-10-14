Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

I try to make a few trips into the Rocky Mountains of western Alberta a few times a year with my group of photography friends. In this trip, we spent some time near Bow Lake in Banff National Park in mid-September. The day was full of dark, moody clouds, and the meadows were alive with an incredible range of colors from green and yellow to brown and red, all set against the distant Crowfoot Mountain. It had just rained a bit, and the bold reds of the fireweed leaves in the foreground were amazing. I took two images - one for the foreground, and one for the background mountain (identical exposures), and blended them together for great depth of field.

