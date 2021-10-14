White Mountains Sunset, New Hampshire, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My first excursion in the USA was to go camping to the White Mountains. The campground Russell Pond was the best choice to enjoy the forest and the lake. We got ready and we were walking down to the lake to catch the sunset. Once we arrived there, we were not disappointed. The reflections, the colors of the sky and the surroundings were impressive. People were sitting around the lake. Other they were kayaking. Other, included myself, got ready to capture the nature. All together we enjoyed one of the most beautiful sunsets on summer 2021.

