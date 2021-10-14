Guanlu, Yi County, Anhui, China

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This lake was not on my list, we just passed by it in the misty morning when driving home after a short vocation, the calm water surface and the green mountains grabbed our eyes, so we stopped car and came down here. I found some people were fishing on the other side of the lake and made the whole scene more vividly, so I took out my camera to shoot this photo. Though the lake isn't large, but a panorama can capture more details than a single wide angle one, so I used 70mm to got this photo.

