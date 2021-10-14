Derwentwater Mist, Lake District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I took this image on a winter morning in the Lake District, a national park in the north-west of England known for its glacial ribbon lakes, rugged fell mountains and historic literary associations.

Sunrise had been a non-event, obscured by heavy cloud, and the forecast for the rest of the day did not look promising. However, as we drove along Derwentwater towards the far end of Borrowdale after breakfast, we noticed the mist rising off the lake and quickly pulled into the nearest carpark.

The mist put on a spectacular show for over an hour, hiding and revealing the peaks on the far shore and the little islands in the lake. I experimented with different compositions and focal lengths, working quickly as the mist was shifting rapidly. This was one of my favourite images from the morning – I liked how the mist swirled around the layers created by the ridge lines of Skelgill Bank, Causey Pike and Swinside, which were perfectly reflected in the gently rippled water below.

I added positive exposure compensation to make sure the mist did not result in under-exposure and used a 1.5 stop neutral density filter to retain detail in the sky.

A truly magical morning!

