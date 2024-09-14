Lower Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, USA

This was my first trip through Lower Antelope Canyon. I was so excited to finally see it and so indecisive about the best time of day (December) that I scheduled two tours: mid-morning and early afternoon. This image was made during the mid-afternoon. Knowing that tripods are not allowed and the tours move pretty fast, I came up with a pretty simple plan: Embrace the technology of denoising, set a 5-stop bracket, and fire away at everything I see. Then, sort it all out in post-processing.

While I was amazed at all the various (and recognized the more popular) flowing features, I did proactively seek out some intimate compositions that are at least a little unique. I think this is one of them. The stone here is weathered so smoothly that it looks to me more like sculpted and sanded wood. The tones are fairly neutral (rather than the more drastic and vibrant colors most people go for), and the luminance changes are subtle.

The result, I think, is something that I'd be more content to hang on a wall in my home. It has no "wow" factor; it's just pleasing to look at.

