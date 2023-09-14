Jimmy Creek Falls, Adirondack Mountains, NY, USA

Jimmy Creek Falls and its swirling plunge pool are a short hike uphill from Rt. 8 near the former hamlet of Griffin on the East Branch of the Sacandaga River. I like working in the woods on cloudy days because it evens out the lighting. Otherwise, I get a harsh contrast between sunlight and shadows. It probably goes without saying that a sturdy tripod is mandatory for long-exposure photos. I likely forgot the cable release because my notes indicate using the self-timer to trip the shutter. (This eliminates any hand or finger shaking.)

