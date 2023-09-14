Chateau de Dinan, Crozon Peninsula, Finistere, Brittany, France

The Crozon peninsula is located in the far west of Brittany, between Cap Sizun and the Bay of Douarnenez to the south and the Bay of Brest to the north, in the French department of Finistère. In this photo, the main subject is the headland known as the Château de Dinan or Château des Géants (the Castel of the Giants), which is located next to the Pointe de Dinan, and the area is named after the latter. It's easy to get to by car, and there's a car park overlooking the Porzh Koubou beach. Even at the end of September, when this photo was taken, the car park, although very uneven, is often crowded with the vans of surfers who come for the waves of the Mer d'Ivoire.

A circular path of about 2 km from the car park runs around the headland. As the head of the land faces west, the prevailing winds batter it, so there are no trees, just the type of vegetation you can see in the photo. The path leads you to the Château through a moor of rocks and heather, broom and gorse.

That day, I arrived 1h 30min before sunset to have time to look for some compositions before the light faded, as it was the first time I had set foot on this point. I had only visited the peninsula once in August a few years earlier and quickly turned back because of the crowds of tourists at this time of year. The roads on the peninsula are narrow, making it difficult to overtake, especially when you're stuck behind a queue of camping cars.

So, I tried out several compositions and settled on this one. I waited for the sun to set, but, as a precaution, I took a photo at regular intervals in case the sun went down behind a bank of clouds or the sea mist rose on the horizon.

It looks like I did the right thing because that's exactly what happened. Finally, this photo was one of the first I took.

