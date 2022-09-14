Lough Dan, Co Wicklow, Ireland

Lough Dan, Co.Wicklow is the largest natural lake in Wicklow.

With two stunning beaches, surrounded by woodland and off the beaten tourist track, it is wild, unspoiled and a Wicklow treasure. I arrived at the lake to take a different picture of a distant stand of trees reflected in the lake, but the light was not right. There are several opportunities from where I stood and several more from nearby locations. Hoping for better light, I stayed put and noticed a soft diffuse light on the lake side trees and foliage. The water was calm and offered a good reflection so this was to be the photo of my visit. I don't take photos, I take panoramas, which, although similar, is a whole different exercise. Despite what some people say, a tripod and panorama head are essential if clean sharp images are to be got. The benefits of good consistent fieldwork are difficult to overstate. Processing images is generally hassle free when the fieldwork is right.

For panoramas in particular, fieldwork and processing are two sides of the same coin. My panorama head consists of an L shaped wood frame (home-made) with a vertical clamp on the upright for multi row panoramas.

The frame is fixed to a horizontal clamp for single row panoramas. Under this, I have a rotator and a levelling base, two very useful items which take a lot of hassle out of the process. everything is shot in manual mode with no change in settings as the images are exposed.

My lens of choice is a 105mm f/2.8 macro lens and I also carry a 300mm prime and a 50mm prime, strange lenses you might say for a landscape photographer. I love the intimacy of a long lens and consider the weight a small price to pay for a quality long lens panorama. We are used to seeing the ubiquitous short lens landscape with dominant foreground at the expense of the distant hills, for me, it's all about those distant hills and how to capture them at their best.

I ended up with four images in portrait format to get a final panorama of maximum resolution.

Processing consisted of slight tweaks using curves, levels and color selection and working with a sky/land mask made with the color range tool. Large resolution panoramas created using a panorama head and tripod need little sharpening, though some is always necessary.

As the weather closed in, I wrapped up and headed for home, happy with my work.

