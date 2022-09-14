Who can resist a foggy spring morning? This photo was taken in my backyard in Fredericton Junction, New Brunswick, Canada in April, 2021. There are several off shoots of the river and each one of them is unique to photograph from many angles. This one is perfect from both ends of the river depending on the time of day. This angle is best in the morning especially on a clear day at sunrise. Although a foggy morning never disappoints from any angle.

