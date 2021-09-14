Storm Clouds Over White Pocket, Vermilion Cliffs, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

White Pocket, located in the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, offers one of the most unique and otherworldly landscape to photograph, even under ordinary circumstances.

The morning this photo was taken, conditions were anything but ordinary; the storm clouds rolling in were among the most dramatic, colorful and, to a certain degree, eerie clouds I had ever witnessed.

This incredible display of colors, textures, lights and shadows made for the perfect backdrop for this amazing place.

In order to capture this scene, I took several photos and stitched them together into this horizontal pano.

