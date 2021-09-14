Rainbow, Foz Beach, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The southwest coast of Portugal, in the Alentejo province, is a region I have known since my childhood, and that I have been photographing for three decades now. More than the technical aspects of camera, lens, etc., seeing the area with fresh eyes and coming up with new ideas can be a challenge. One way of addressing this challenge is returning in different seasons and times of the year, as weather conditions will vary significantly. This photo illustrates this fact quite nicely. It was taken in April 2021, while visiting the area after the end of another Covid-19 confinement period.

After staying for a couple of months, being able to walk along the coastal trail near Almograve village was wonderful. Even if I had come back empty – handed in terms of good photos, just experiencing this pristine nature would have been worth it by itself. The weather had been shifting rapidly, with small periods of sunshine alternating with heavy showers. I knew these were potentially favorable conditions for the appearance of rainbows, so I kept an eye on the clouds and the sky.

In a few minutes I witnessed the sky becoming very dark, followed by a heavy rain shower that left me completely drenched. Then a bit of sunshine broke through the clouds, bathing the coastal cliffs in golden late afternoon light. I decided to make a few photos and had already set up the camera on the tripod when nature decided to add an extra element in the shape of a double rainbow. I focused my wide-angle lens and fired away, enjoying and admiring the show.

