Passing Storm, Deauville, Normandie, France

Picture Story

On the Normandy coast in France, a small isolated beach little known. Offshore, a storm is coming, a few rays of light cross the gray clouds. The lighthouse lights up, the only guide.

I had the opportunity to go several times on this beach, at dusk or at dawn to capture this so singular light, the last rays of the setting sun or the first light of the day. There is definitely a unique feeling that is there. As a landscape photographer, it's a real chance to come here.

