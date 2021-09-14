Dail Mhor Breakers, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this image on a wet and wild day on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides. Also known as the Western Isles, the Outer Hebrides form a 130 mile arc off the north-western coast of Scotland and comprise Lewis, North and South Harris, North Uist, Benbecula, South Uist and Barra.

The Isle of Lewis and Isle of Harris may sound like two separate islands, but they are actually the northern two-thirds (Lewis) and southern third (Harris) of the same island. There are dramatic landscapes everywhere you look - wild mountains, rugged coastlines, immense white sand beaches and beautiful turquoise water.

It had alternated between heavy rain and heavy sideways rain for most of the day – photographic conditions had been challenging – so it was a relief when the rain finally stopped late afternoon. The seas were still rough, though, and towering waves of turquoise water crashed onto Dail Mhor beach. I spent over an hour taking pictures showing the immense power of the sea as it slammed into the rock stacks at the end of the sandy bay. On a few occasions, two enormous waves broke at the same moment, which I managed to capture in this image.

Every so often, a gigantic wave would surge up the beach so I stood well back from the water’s edge and used a long lens with a lens hood fitted to shield it from the spray. Thankfully, no filtration was required as the leaden sky was a similar tonality to the water.

All in all, it was an exhilarating experience!

