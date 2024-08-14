Sierra de Cotos, Madrid, Spain

It doesn't usually snow much in my city, Madrid, maybe once or twice a year, with a lot of luck. So when it does snow, you have to make the most of it, get up early and find an excellent place to enjoy it before it gets too crowded.

That day, I went up to the mountain thinking about sledging with my little daughters and maybe, with luck, taking a photo together because it was a spectacular snowy day. I didn't go up thinking about taking pictures of the snowy landscape; I left that for the next day.

My daughters couldn't stand the cold weather, and with the fog, there was very little sledging and no family photos, so we had to go back home.

On the way back to the car, I saw the tree alone in a meadow that was already completely white, with light falling through the fog above it as if it were illuminated for me. My first thought was that it was very lonely as if its fate had abandoned it.

I could say that the photo came out by itself, although I was not used to taking a landscape photo with the 55mm. The sensations were totally different than using my wide angle, but at the distance I was, I could perfectly capture that moment of illuminated solitude.

Waiting for a moment when no one was passing in front of the tree was necessary, and that morning of cold and mourning was worth it.

