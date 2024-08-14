Monument Valley, Utah, USA

My wife and I took a lengthy trip in our motor home to explore the American West. We stopped at several national parks, including Glacier, Olympic, Pinnacles, Sequoia/Kings, and Death Valley.

One of our last parks was Monument Valley, a Navajo Nation national park. We took a day-long private tour with a Navajo guide, who drove us in his lifted Suburban through Mystery Valley in the morning. We saw numerous interesting landforms and 1,000+-year-old Native American dwellings.

We spent the afternoon in Monument Valley, seeing its iconic mesas, which have been the backdrop to many Western movies. This picture was taken in Mystery Valley, looking toward the distant mesas of Monument Valley. I framed one of the mesas within the opening made by the branches of the tree.

