    Wastella, Texas, USA
    By Mark Schnur

    My wife and I were driving home from a Colorado vacation. On Highway 84 in West Texas, we saw this abandoned shack with a beautiful sunset behind it and wind turbines in the distance.

    It was a mid-summer evening, and I circled back to find a good spot and quickly pulled out my camera and adjusted the settings to get a steady shot. I loved the windy, hot and dry evening, and we watched the sunset and then continued our journey home.

    I wasn't sure where I was, but then I saw a sign for Wastella, a ghost town in west Texas that has been mostly abandoned since the early 1930s. There are many old homes and agricultural buildings and not much else there.

