Saksunarvatn, Streymoy, Faroe Islands

On a foggy winter morning, the world around Saksunarvatn was enveloped in a soft, ethereal mist. The lake, nestled between rolling hills and surrounded by a quiet forest, was transformed into a mysterious and enchanting realm. The water, usually so clear that you could see the rocks beneath its surface, was now veiled in a delicate veil of white.

The lake, veiled in mist, whispers with hidden beauty. Solitude reigns. Crisp air, frost-kissed, cloaks everything in a diamond embrace: a quiet world, a fleeting masterpiece painted in muted hues, a moment etched in memory.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now