    River Teifi, Henllan, Wales

    By Stuart Hall

    It was a grey day which happens to be good for photographing in woodland settings as the contrast is reduced. Henllan is one of my favourite spots and includes a walk alongside the River Teifi through the woods.

    I hadn't been to this spot, and I was aware that I had to position myself quite close to the river's edge on slippery rocks. Taking my time, I set up the camera on the tripod and used the Olympus Live ND feature and a cable release to capture this image. Using the electronic shutter ensured the camera caused no vibrations. This image had the best spiralling in the foam on the water's surface.

