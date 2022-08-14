    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada
    By Larry Day

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    A beautiful three day trip to my favorite location (Jasper) started well, but two days in smoke from the next Provinces (B.C.) forest fires moved in. I worried about the animals and the loss of wilderness and was hopeful no loss of life would occur. This has happened before as smoke does not recognize boundaries. Still, it was sad to see how fast and how much smoke was hitting us from 900 km away.

    Sadly I decided to pack up as air quality was getting bad. I couldn’t resist stopping at Talbot Lake on the long drive to leave the park. I stopped and hiked a short way in near the edge of the water and snapped a shot with the smoke highlighting the layers of mountains.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®