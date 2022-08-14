Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A beautiful three day trip to my favorite location (Jasper) started well, but two days in smoke from the next Provinces (B.C.) forest fires moved in. I worried about the animals and the loss of wilderness and was hopeful no loss of life would occur. This has happened before as smoke does not recognize boundaries. Still, it was sad to see how fast and how much smoke was hitting us from 900 km away.

Sadly I decided to pack up as air quality was getting bad. I couldn’t resist stopping at Talbot Lake on the long drive to leave the park. I stopped and hiked a short way in near the edge of the water and snapped a shot with the smoke highlighting the layers of mountains.

