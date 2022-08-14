Auckland Harbour, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was staying with my daughter in Auckland after returning from a visit to the United Kingdom. After several days of sleeping in due to jetlag, I finally woke at 5.30am and decided to walk down to the beach which is about 10 minutes away. It was cloudy and because I'd been away I had no idea whether the tide would be in or out.

As I walked towards the beach I could see the sky brightening quickly so I rushed to the waterfront where I was thrilled to see the sky lit up into a range of vivid reds and oranges. After taking a number of images of Auckland's skyline, the colours all faded to grey. As I started walking home I realised that the view looking away from the skyline was just as beautiful in a very different way.

The water was still and the dark clouds were moving across the sky. I loved the stillness of the scene and the placement of the rocky outcrops. Even the seagulls on the rocks. The whole scene was calm and restful and after taking a number of shots from different angles, I remained there just enjoying the peace and stillness.

