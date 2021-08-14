Bakkhali, Namkhana, West Bengal, India

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

The Eastern Coast of India runs parallel to the Bay of Bengal, one of the most cyclone prone regions on the planet. Throughout this stretch of pristine beaches, which start from way down at Vishakhapatnam and goes upto West Bengal, there are plenty of unique locations to photograph. From rocky beaches to clean white sand: it is variety gallore here. While colorful sunsets are not very common in these parts, storms are more likely to come across, especially in the rainy season.

Close to the Sunderband deltas in the Bay of Bengal, lies a huge island which is connected to the mainland by a bridge. At the southernmost tip of this island, lies the lonely town of Bakkhali. My visit to this place was planned in the rainy season on purpose, as clear skies after a gush of rainfall can result in high chances of a successful astrophotography session. My two day visit here was mostly uneventful, until one evening I got caught in the middle of a thundering stormcloud.

The visibility being crystal clear, I could see the weather system moving across the ocean, drenching every tiny island in almighty rain and thunder. I observed the stream of rainfall and immediately positioned myself facing it, composing an image around a bamboo shaft which the local fishermen use to tie boats. Fortunately, the rain stream moved just as I had predicted, and I was able to shoot this image.

