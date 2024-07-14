Volcano National Park, Hawaii, USA

Travelling through the area of Volcano National Park on the island of Hawaii can be mostly barren. However, when you look closely, you see that life can endure, even in the harshest of conditions. This tree proves it by surviving on the lava, which is an inhospitable terrain, to say the least.

The tree stands defiantly, its roots gripping the hardened lava, drawing sustenance from seemingly impossible depths. Its branches stretch skyward, adorned with vibrant green leaves and splashes of red, a stark contrast to the dark, rugged landscape surrounding it.

Each leaf and fruit tell a story of resilience, whispering tales of survival against all odds. The rugged terrain, a testament to past volcanic fury, now hosts this symbol of life's tenacity, reminding all who pass by that even in the most desolate places, hope and vitality can flourish.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now