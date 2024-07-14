The Green Tree, Ticatica, Bolivia

During our trip to Peru and Bolivia in 2018, the guide took us to visit some mining activities in the Ticatica region. I spotted this mysterious green tree nearby. It was an amazing sight in a vast desert setting. I spotted snow on the distant mountain tops, and, according to my GPS, I was at an altitude of 3,654 meters. The mountains were spectacular and so high.

During that trip, I carried two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 24 to 80 mm lens and the other with an 80 to 300 mm lens (35 mm equivalent). The lightweight and small size of my Olympus Micro 4/3 gear is ideal for travelling.

I composed this image using a 284 mm focal length. I was pleased with all lines leading to the tree and the contrasts of forms and colors. To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by one stop.

During that trip, I also shot the world's largest salt flat, which you can see in my portfolio.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now