    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    The Green Tree, Ticatica, Bolivia
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    During our trip to Peru and Bolivia in 2018, the guide took us to visit some mining activities in the Ticatica region. I spotted this mysterious green tree nearby. It was an amazing sight in a vast desert setting. I spotted snow on the distant mountain tops, and, according to my GPS, I was at an altitude of 3,654 meters. The mountains were spectacular and so high.

    During that trip, I carried two camera bodies ready to shoot, one with a 24 to 80 mm lens and the other with an 80 to 300 mm lens (35 mm equivalent). The lightweight and small size of my Olympus Micro 4/3 gear is ideal for travelling.

    I composed this image using a 284 mm focal length. I was pleased with all lines leading to the tree and the contrasts of forms and colors. To achieve ETTR, I overexposed the scene by one stop.

    During that trip, I also shot the world's largest salt flat, which you can see in my portfolio.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®