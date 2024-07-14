Crummock Water Tree, Lake District, Cumbria, England

This shot was taken during a workshop in the Lake District. We had been shooting pictures of Crummock Water from the usual places around the edge. I was not particularly inspired, so I decided to walk further round when I came across this lone tree.

I liked the lead-in of the stream with some partial reflections in the foreground water. I got as low as I could to try and gain some separation of the tree and the mountains in the distance. I got some lovely light on the tree and took the shot.

I chose to shoot it in a vertical orientation as widening the shot would not have added any useful detail and may have detracted from the impact. I decided to shoot at f11 to retain the depth of field.

