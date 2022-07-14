Sounio, Attica, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

According to mythology, from the rock in the area of ​​Sounio, King Aegeus suicide when he saw the black sails of the Athenian ships returning from Crete. From then on the sea was called the Aegean Sea and to honor him more they declared him the son of Poseidon. Later the temple of Poseidon was built in this place.

The area of ​​Souniο has a very high percentage of sunshine throughout the year and is known for its special sunsets. Spring is the best time for photography as there are few visitors.

Nature was generous with me as she gifted me with the entire color palette of the sunset.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now