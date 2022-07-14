Orion, IL, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am a firm believer that beauty in the sky is recreated for people after certain events happen. My longtime pet and best horse I ever owned, Maximillian, unfortunately had passed away the evening prior and I was pretty distraught. The next morning on my way to work, I happened to see this amazing sunrise and had to pull over and start taking pictures. I was fighting tears back with each click just because of the sheer beauty of the sky and thinking it was Maximillian, telling me he was still here. The weather was just perfect and how the sun seemed to peek through the clouds, made for such an interesting shot.

