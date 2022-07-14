Golden Gate Sunrise, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I got up early one cold, February morning to see about getting a sunrise from above the Golden Gate at a place called Hawk Hill, which is in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area just across the bridge, as you can see. It started out rather uneventful but shortly after sunrise the clouds opened and I was rewarded. It was a glorious scene unfolding and I was fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time.

Any time of the year is a good time to visit but San Francisco has changed, unfortunately, I feel, for the worse. But the surroundings are still gorgeous and you should make a point to visit.

