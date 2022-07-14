Canon Beach, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was made looking away to the west from the sunrise along the Oregon coastline. Haystack Rock is an iconic sea stack along the coastline. The advantage of shooting sunrise at this location is that the tide has washed away all of the footprints you would normally find on the beach. Then the magenta skies begin right at the time that sunrise begins and reflects off the wet sand in the foreground. Of course having a small seagull in the frame just sets scale while not being distracting.

