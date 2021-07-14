Snow Line, Cawthorne, Pickering, North Yorkshire, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

On this particular morning we woke to deep snow and freezing fog, so were limited to how far we could travel. We set off towards the local moors, but the snow was too deep as they hadn’t yet been cleared, so we had to find a location nearer home. We ended up at Cawthorne which is a couple of miles from home and fortunately this proved a great location with the snow and the mist combining to give the image that simplicity and depth we so love.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now