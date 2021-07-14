Ozark National Forest, Liberty Township, Arkansas, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

After seeing a photo of this waterfall, Ladderbucket Falls, I knew I had to go visit just because of its unique shape. So I decided to leave work early one day and called my wife and said lets go hike to Ladderbucket and she agreed. So we loaded up and drove three hours south, parked, and began the 2 mile hike. We got a little bit of a late start and I underestimated how long it would take us to travel those two miles. We finally got there and only stayed for about 30 mins and then had to hike back out. But not before I got a few good shots of this place.

This waterfall is tucked away deep inside a grotto in the Ozark National Forest area. It comes spiraling down a staircase like rock structure then empties into an emerald pool below. The grotto walls make perfect half circle lines that take you right to the waterfall. Up close you feel like you are standing next to some Roman bath house. Its an amazing place to hike and photograph.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now