Outgoing Tide, Cornwall, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Crackington Haven is a small coastal village on the west coast of Cornwall. Once a small port importing limestone and coal for the lime kiln and exporting slate from small, local quarries, it is now a small unspoiled cove with imposing cliffs on either side.

The tide was falling when I visited earlier this year, revealing spectacular boulders and ledges criss-crossed with quartz veins at the southern end of the beach. I had spotted this triangular rock early on but the tide was too high to capture anything other than a blur of white. I returned when the water levels had dropped, setting my tripod up at waist height to emphasize the foreground. I used a polarising filter to remove some of the glare from the rocks and sea which, combined with a six stop neutral density filter, produced just the right amount of water flowing through the image. I also used a 1.5 stop neutral density graduated filter on a rather jaunty angle to balance the exposure between the foreground and the sky.

The 10 second exposure resulted in the sky being a little too smudgy for my liking, so I took a second shot using a 1 second shutter speed and blended the two images in post production – a test of my Photoshop skills as the flowing water had knocked my tripod in between the frames. I was pleased with the end result, which captured the mood of the outgoing tide and incoming storm.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now