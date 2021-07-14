    Search
    Lakeside Sunrise, Cheyres, Switzerland
    By Alexander Gellner

    Picture Story

    Lakeside sunrises never disappoint me. The worst that can happen is that I have a quiet time in a beautiful surrounding, listening to the birds waking up and taking their first swim of the day. In the best cases there is beautiful light in addition. I took this picture on a quiet summer morning at a lake a short drive from where I live. I had been to this particular location a few times in the past, always struggling to find a compelling composition. When I saw the boat I knew that this was the missing element. And I envied the people who must have spent a spectacular night on the lake.

