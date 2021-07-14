Hidden Lauca, Parinacota, Arica, Chile

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Scouting for new places is one of my passions, in this opportunity I was following Lauca river near the village of Parinacota, after climbing a little hill, this scene showed up to me. I was amazaed, contemplating for a while and enjoying the calm before the storm, then worked out this composition. I included the river as a leading line to the Pomerape volcano (on the left) that was lighted between the dark stormy clouds, that framed the Payachata volcanos in a very attractive way.

It was my first approach, I need to come back for sure, and keep scouting out this hidden gem in the altiplano of Arica, in the north of Chile.

