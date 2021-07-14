Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Numerous glaciers are visible on the flanks of Denali. At an altitude of over 22,000 ft. high speed winds flowing over Denali's peak form a Lenticular Cloud over the peak. Fall comes early in Alaska, this shoot was done in mid August, the tundra plants are already starting show some yellows hinting of fall's soon arrival.

Denali National Park is a true wilderness with only one road bisecting the park. Denali Park Road stretches 96 miles into the wilderness. Stony Hill Overlook at Mile Post 62 offers one of most scenic views of Denali.

From atop this high mountain pass called Stony Hill, you can see the road stretch towards Denali below you. If you are lucky will be able see the entire peak from summit down to its base. Denali is typically obscured by cloud cover all but about 3 days during the month of August, we were blessed with 5 days of visibility during our week in Denali National Park.

In 2017 I was awarded a Professional Photographers Pass for Denali National Park. This particular morning we had left our campground around 4:30am to allow us to arrive at Stony Hill for end of Golden Hour. Sunrise was at about 5:30am In the far north, Golden Hour lasts longer due to the low angle of the sun. This shot was done around 6am.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now