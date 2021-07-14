Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I am very lucky to live on the South Coast of the UK. Even though it one of the most densely populated parts of the country and world. It is blessed with a wide range of landscapes to photograph. From rolling chalk downlands and wide sandy beaches to towering white chalk cliffs and wooded valleys.

The Coastguards Cottages and the Seven Sisters at Cuckmere Haven in East Sussex have always been popular with walkers. It has been recorded by many artists and photographers over the years, it is one of the classic views of the English Downlands and white cliffs of course the English Channel.

A path from the hilltop carpark leads you downhill over the Downland meadows until you see Cottages and Seven Sisters suddenly loom into view. The walk to the cottage is always surprising and can be very dramatic. The Cliffs can be shrouded in summer sea mist or taking a battering from winter Gales.

I think the best time to be there is early morning or evening. I prefer to be there in the late afternoon or early evening when the receding sun illuminates the white chalk cliffs against the evening sky. On this evening the sky was soft blue with just a few small white clouds, making the cliffs stand out well against the evening sky.

After about a 15minutes walk I reached a good position to set up my Canon 5DSr with a Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L to capture the cottages and Seven Sisters in the soft evening light.

The 50mm f/1.2 lens is an extremely sharp lens and great in fading evening or early morning light.

After adjusting the tripod and making several exposures from different points of view it was time to call it day and enjoy the walk back up to the carpark stopping once to take in the Seven Sister and coastguards’ cottages one last time before they disappeared behind the glorious undulating Sussex Downland.

