Rosy Mound Natural area on Lake Michigan, Grand Haven, MI, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This was the first sunset shots I got after moving to west Michigan back in 2018. Lake Michigan offers some spectacular sunsets, and this one was really nice. It's about a one mile hike with lots of stairs, that take you over the 200 ft. dunes and down to the beach, but it's worth it.

On this evening the skies turned into soft pastel tones and was reflecting on the waters of Lake Michigan. I shot this from one of the dune overlooks, which gave a better view of the waters. You can see the Grand Haven Lighthouse in the distance which adds a nice touch.

I had my camera set on my tripod, and using a CPL filter, and the fading low light, I was able to get a longer exposure to smooth the waters a little, showing more of the color reflections.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now