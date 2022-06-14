Roque De Los Muchachos, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I visited La Palma with the aim of astrophotography in mind, however with that provided some of the most unique light over the mountains for sunset that I had ever seen. The belt of venus, as its known, being the last light of the day which seemed to be the most pastel, vivid colours I had ever witnessed. This was taken near one of the highest points of La Palma, Roques de los Muchachos, with the towns enshrined in clouds. After a hike scouting for compositions, the early summer flowers provided the point of focus with contrasting colours.

