Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

How fortunate we are to have ever-changing beauty within our grasp, and the Grand Canyon rarely disappoints. Even dealing with distant wildfires causing smoky views, the softened hues of the canyon walls offer an “awe” moment of tranquil charm. This photo was taken from the North Rim in the early evening of summer. Normally, the setting sun would cast a brilliant glow to these century old rock walls, and Arizona monsoon weather would offer cleansing rain and thunderstorms. The year this was taken was drier than most, resulting in softer, smoky landscapes.

