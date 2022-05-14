Cave of the Seal, Loutraki, Greece

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Although I’ve never hidden that I’m more of a mountain person, it doesn’t mean that I will miss the opportunity to shoot the beautiful coastal landscapes of Greece, especially when accompanied by big and strong waves. The day I visited this magical place, very strong winds prevailed. In fact and unfortunately, in the area, from the previous day there were fires that burned a very large part of the Geraneia Mountains where the specific landscape is located. A wonderful landscape of rare beauty that accompanied with the strong winds and the strong waves made it even wilder. In most cases I had to hold the tripod with both hands and every now and then clean the lens from the spray created from the waves crashing on the rocks.

At first I wanted to take a shot over the cave. But from the very beginning I had in my mind to go down and take a shot near the waves and the arch as the sunlight came in from the left as it got down. The problem was that in order to get down to the spot I wanted I had almost to slip in some places and in others I had to lean on all fours on a weak and very downhill ground for about 20 meters. And the problem was not only how to get down but also how to get on after the shoot. Of course it wasn’t the first nor the last time I did something daring or stupid for a shot. And as you can understand from the photo, I finally came down. At first I thought I was going to get a great exposure shot but finally I decided to use fast speed to capture the power of the waves as they erupted. After many shots in order to achieve the "perfect" waves but also hurry to catch the last light from the sunset, this is the result.

