DeBruse, New York, USA

There is nothing that I love more than a foggy morning. While camping in the Catskills of Upstate New York, I woke up to a gloriously foggy morning and set up to take a few photos. Luckily this scene was in front of me that I could capture with the fog and the layers.

This was taken near the end of Spring and the beginning of Summer in June, which almost always presents with such varying weather. Cool mornings with fog, warm sunny afternoons followed by a few passing showers or thunderstorms in the evening.

Having lived in the area for more than ten years, I had grown accustomed to and looked forward to how the hills and mountains would affect the weather patterns. I was expecting some great, even light for photos, but I wasn't expecting how vibrant the shades of green were in the photo because of the fog and diffused light.

