Last Dollar Road, Telluride, Ouray County, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During the fall of 2021, my father and I decided to visit an area of Colorado that I had never photographed. I began planning our trip around the San Juan Mountains. When the leaves started to peak in color, our journey began. We brought our small camper and stayed at different dispersion campgrounds located around the southwestern area of Colorado.

The time came to capture the shot I had planned for over a month. The morning began with us waking up at 4:30 am, collapsing our pop-up camper in the pitch black, and heading towards Last Dollar Road. After a long drive, we unhitched our camper at a rest stop in Telluride, Colorado, and started our journey up Last Dollar Road to the overlook point. After another forty-five minutes of driving, we made it to the location.

I stepped outside and felt the cold snow blow against my face; the weather did not look like it would cooperate. But knowing Colorado weather, I waited patiently, and just minutes before sunrise, the snowstorm began to lift over Mount Wilson. The sun rose to the left of the distant mountain range, lighting up Wilson peak and the surrounding area with a moody orange light. I stood there amazed and thought that Colorado truly does live up to its name, "Colorful Colorado."

