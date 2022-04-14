Chame, Annapurna Circuit, Nepal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The trip when this photo was taken turned out to be somewhat of a learning curve as far as weather conditions go. The season was supposed to be perfect, and it was, but not so much for photography.

Clear sky all day, Himalayan mountains in their full glory is every tourist's dream...But the absence of rain, clouds and an abundance of very strong wind resulted in a dry, dense haze covering the valley making it sometimes very difficult to produce cleat images. Almost every sunrise proved to be a disappointment as haze persisted, removing every bit of a precious contrast in the scenery.

The wide angle shots were out of question, so I decided to try and catch shadowy layers of the valley early in the morning and try contrasting them with that diffused but somewhat powerful morning sunlight. And at one place along the valley next to the Chame village at Annapurna Trekking area I found a composition close enough to the vision of the shot I had in mind.

In the morning, conditions turned out to be exactly the same as every other day.....so I found my pre-arranged composition, with aperture f19, zoomed in at 90mm with to achieve that compression effect and clicked the shutter.

Next time, maybe I will try to avoid the so called best season and get my rain cover ready but avoid that terrible haze. 🙂

