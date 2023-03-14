Mount Rainier NP, Washington, USA

Mount Rainier is a stratovolcano in the Cascade Range of Washington. About 5 hours from my home in Oregon; I've been there many times and have many photos of Mount Rainier.

A few years ago, we went there in March, and I was impressed by the snow all around the national park. This photo is literally with my back to Rainier, shooting across the lodge roof, which was closed for the season.

I loved the way the snow was sculpted onto the roof of the building and the "lesser" mountains in the distance.

