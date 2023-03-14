Mount Bromo, Indonesia

I have visited Mount Bromo several times and done most of my previous shoots using Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8 Ultra Wide Angle lens. However, I challenged myself with the telephoto lens for this particular sunset shoot to get a close-up view of the crater.

When I arrived at the shooting spot, it was very foggy, and he could barely see the entire landscape. I waited for almost an hour, hoping the fog would go away.

Finally, at around sunset, the fog began to clear intermittently, and I could get glimpses of the orange light cascading down into the crater. It was an interesting experience, though, to witness the fog come and go, pretty much like scene changes in the large theatre.

