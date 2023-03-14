Ke Ga, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Ke Ga Lighthouse is a famous landmark in Binh Thuan, Vietnam. I visit it every year to film it. The photo was taken in August 2022; the late afternoon light, sideways, highlights every detail in the image. Shallow water exposes the sand waves in the foreground, giving depth to the image, and the sand waves towards the centre of the image (also the main subject) - the lighthouse makes it more dramatic.

The rocky banks line up horizontally, contributing to the photo's depth. Every detail stands out in this frame. In particular, it is the main subject, even though it occupies a small percentage of the frame. I like this picture.

