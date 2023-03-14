Grand Tetons NP, Wyoming, USA

One of my preferred locations to photograph is the Grand Teton National Park. Fortunately, I have been able to come away with a favorite photo regardless of if I am shooting barns at Mormon Row or a beaver pond at Schwabacher Landing.

On this trip, one of my goals was to get a sunrise shot of the mountain peaks highlighted by the warm rays of the rising sun. Having scouted a site near the edge of Jackson Lake that would provide views of the Tetons overlooking the serene stillness of the early morning lake, I set my alarm for a predawn wakeup. It was a crisp 19F as I gathered my gear and headed to my car to travel to the lake.

After setting up my tripod and camera, I concentrated on focusing on my composition with the hopeful anticipation of sunrise, exposing the crests and pinnacles of the regal Tetons. As I waited, clouds started rolling across the face of the mountains. Fearing the clouds would completely obscure the mountain view, I waited as patiently as I could, knowing this would be the last morning of the trip to get this shot.

As the sun steadily rose and my tolerance for the puffy haze waned, the clouds separated just enough to shine through the cloudy fog, emphasizing and highlighting the majestic Teton mountains range. As the clouds were now moving rapidly, I took advantage of this moment in time to capture many photos of the truly Grand Tetons.

