Glockner Group, High Tauern NP, East Tyrol, Austria

In September 2022, my wife and I spent two weeks hiking in East Tyrol, Austria. Already at the beginning of the month, we had the first snowfall in the mountains. This is an image from a day tour in Dorfer Valley in High Tauern NP. The Glockner Group is situated on the main chain of the Eastern Alps. Its highest summit, and also the highest peak in Austria is the Großglockner, which gives the mountain group its name. This summit itself is not yet visible from this vantage point. The first snow accentuated the patterns and structures of the rocks in a fascinating way to me.

