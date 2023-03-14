Danco Island, Antarctic Peninsula

This scene presented itself while on a photo expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula in February 2023. The clouds were continually changing, and the light gods agreed to provide a sliver of bright light onto the valley snow. At the same time, a small patch of clouds began to flow down the mountain's right side.

All three Zodiacs filled with photographers were gasping at what transpired, and the waiting game commenced. This image was made at what I considered to be the peak of dramatic lighting.

We all tracked the light for about 20 minutes when two of the Zodiacs left to hunt for other subjects. This left one zodiac to the prime time event.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

