    Aussois, Savoie, France

    By Franck Belloeil

    This is a view from Aussois in the Maurienne Valley, in the French Alps, looking towards the South West.

    The picture was taken in September 2021. I just got back from a hike in the National Park of La Vanoise, just above the ski resort of Aussois, where we stayed.

    After a shower, I usually walk up to a viewpoint on the winding road leading to the National Park to observe the mountains across the valley and do some relaxing landscape photography with my tripod.

    The weather kept changing during the day: from thick fog to blue sky with a few clouds to a dramatic sky.

    Here, the emphasis is clearly on the clouds, which occasionally parted to let shafts of light get through, reflecting on the clouds themselves or creating pockets of light on the mountain range.

