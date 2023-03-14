Aussois, Savoie, France

This is a view from Aussois in the Maurienne Valley, in the French Alps, looking towards the South West.

The picture was taken in September 2021. I just got back from a hike in the National Park of La Vanoise, just above the ski resort of Aussois, where we stayed.

After a shower, I usually walk up to a viewpoint on the winding road leading to the National Park to observe the mountains across the valley and do some relaxing landscape photography with my tripod.

The weather kept changing during the day: from thick fog to blue sky with a few clouds to a dramatic sky.

Here, the emphasis is clearly on the clouds, which occasionally parted to let shafts of light get through, reflecting on the clouds themselves or creating pockets of light on the mountain range.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now